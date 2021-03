Montour scored a goal, blocked four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Montour scored the Sabres' fourth goal of the contest. The 26-year-old blueliner's first tally of the year was also his fifth point in 22 games. He's added 37 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-12 rating.