Sabres' Brandon Montour: Held pointless in Sabres Debut
Montour was held off the scoresheet during Tuesday's loss to the Flyers.
Montour was held out of the lineup during Monday's contest as a result of traveling from Anaheim, but made his Sabres debut Tuesday night. He had 18:11 of ice time, including 2:10 on Buffalo's second power play unit. Montour was a minus-1 rating during the game, but fired three shots on net, with two blocks and three hits. He has five goals and 25 points on the campaign, and could see his value rise playing on a more offensive-minded squad.
