Montour found the back of the net in Tuesday's win over New Jersey.
That tally gives Montour four goals in his last five contests, and six points in his past nine games. He has 13 points in 36 outings this year. He's unlikely to continue scoring goals at this recent rate, but his recent rise in production is a good sign for him to provide fantasy value in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Provides pair of shorties•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Gets first goal of 2020-21•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Ready to rock•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Remains unavailable•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Remains game-time decision•