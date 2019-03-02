Montour scored a goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Playing his first home game as a Sabre, Montour put together his first multi-point effort in over a month. The 24-year-old now has six goals and 27 points through 64 games, but his fantasy ceiling remains capped with the two Rasmuses (Dahlin and Ristolainen) dominating the point with the man advantage in Buffalo.