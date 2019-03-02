Sabres' Brandon Montour: Makes impact in home debut
Montour scored a goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.
Playing his first home game as a Sabre, Montour put together his first multi-point effort in over a month. The 24-year-old now has six goals and 27 points through 64 games, but his fantasy ceiling remains capped with the two Rasmuses (Dahlin and Ristolainen) dominating the point with the man advantage in Buffalo.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Held pointless in Sabres debut•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Will play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Needs time to settle in with Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Dealt to Buffalo•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Bags pair of helpers in win•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Cracks scoresheet in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...