Montour suffered a sprained MCL during the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The bad news is he'll need about six weeks to recover and will miss the rest of the tournament. The good is that the injury happened early in the offseason and Montour should be fine once training camp rolls around for the Sabres. Acquired at the trade deadline, he's expected to be a main component of the team's blue line in 2019-20. He was given a key role right away by Buffalo, and his 10 points in 20 games with the Sabres far outpaced his 25 in 62 games for his previous employer in Anaheim.