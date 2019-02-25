Sabres' Brandon Montour: Needs time to settle in with Buffalo
Montour -- who was traded from the Ducks to the Sabres on Sunday -- will not play Monday against the Maple Leafs, though he will travel to Toronto, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The Sabres could opt to play Nathan Beaulieu or Casey Nelson while Montour has a chance to get settled in. Drafted by Anaheim with a second-round, 55th overall pick (2014), Montour averaged 0.37 points per game over 169 games for that Western Conference club, which is currently trending in the wrong direction. He's moved to a Sabres team that is in the running for a playoff spot, albeit one that ranks 23rd in the league offensively, so don't expect a dramatic spike in fantasy value, even if Montour ultimately gets to ride shotgun with prized rookie Rasmus Dahlin.
