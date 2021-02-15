Montour (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Monday's game versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Montour was considered a game-time decision Monday. However, it's clear that he won't be ready after he wasn't activated from the league's virus protocol. Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe are also out. Will Borgen and Brandon Davidson were promoted from the taxi squad to add depth on the blue line.