Sabres' Brandon Montour: Out 3-4 weeks
Montour is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks due to a hand injury.
This news suggests Montour will miss the first ten games of the 2019-20 campaign at a minimum. Once healthy, the 25-year-old blueliner should return to a middle-pairing role and a spot on the Sabres' second power-play unit.
