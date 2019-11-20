Sabres' Brandon Montour: Pots first goal of season
Montour scored his first goal of the season while adding six shots, two hits and two PIM to his ledger in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.
He was in the right place at the right time to ruin Alex Stalock's shutout bid, banging home the rebound on a Jack Eichel shot with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. After missing the first 14 games with a hand injury, Montour has quickly regained his form with two points, 20 shots, nine hits and a plus-3 rating in seven contests.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Tallies first point•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Returning to lineup against Isles•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Eyeing return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Will embark on road trip•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Closing in on return•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Upgraded Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.