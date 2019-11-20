Montour scored his first goal of the season while adding six shots, two hits and two PIM to his ledger in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

He was in the right place at the right time to ruin Alex Stalock's shutout bid, banging home the rebound on a Jack Eichel shot with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. After missing the first 14 games with a hand injury, Montour has quickly regained his form with two points, 20 shots, nine hits and a plus-3 rating in seven contests.