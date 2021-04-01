Montour scored two short-handed goals, one of which was an empty-netter, in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia. He also had four shots on goal.

Montour scored his two goals in a 37-second stretch during the latter stages of the third period. His first was an empty-netter all the way from the defensive zone, and his second came after he had jumped into a rush and followed up his own rebound. They were the third and fourth goals of the season for the 26-year-old, who has suddenly found the back of the net three times in the last two games.