Montour (not injury related) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Montour will make his return to the lineup Thursday for the first time since he was placed in the COVID-19 protocol Feb. 3. The 26-year-old will be a nice addition to the lineup, as he's averaging 21:02 per game to go along with two assists. He'll slot in on the second defensive pair with Henri Jokiharju for the game.