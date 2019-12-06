Sabres' Brandon Montour: Records helper in loss
Montour posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Montour dished to Jack Eichel for the tally, which produced the final score as the Sabres' rally fell short. Montour is heating up, with an assist in four straight games. The blueliner has eight points in 15 contests after missing the first month of the campaign due to a hand injury. He posted 35 points in 82 games between the Sabres and Ducks last season -- he's capable of providing decent offense from the blue line.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Pots first goal of season•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Tallies first point•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Returning to lineup against Isles•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Eyeing return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Will embark on road trip•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Closing in on return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.