Montour posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Montour dished to Jack Eichel for the tally, which produced the final score as the Sabres' rally fell short. Montour is heating up, with an assist in four straight games. The blueliner has eight points in 15 contests after missing the first month of the campaign due to a hand injury. He posted 35 points in 82 games between the Sabres and Ducks last season -- he's capable of providing decent offense from the blue line.