Montour (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to play but is still a game-time call against the Islanders on Tuesday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Montour shouldn't be expected to offer much in terms of fantasy value considering he registered just one assist, four shots and seven blocks in his last five outings despite averaging 20:28 of ice time. While he's an important member of the Sabres as a shutdown defender, Montour probably won't find himself utilized much by fantasy players regardless of format.