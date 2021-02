Montour (not injury related) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Montour was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, but he'll need a few more practices to get his legs under him. HIs next chance to play is Thursday versus the Capitals. The 26-year-old has recorded two assists, 17 shots on net and 12 blocked shots through 10 games.