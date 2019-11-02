Montour (hand) will suit up versus the Islanders on Saturday.

Montour will make his 2019-20 season debut after suffering a hand injury in the preseason. The Ontario native averaged 21:46 of ice time last year that included 1:23 with the man advantage and should see a similar workload this season, though the emergence of Rasmus Dahlin could limit Montour's power-play opportunities.

