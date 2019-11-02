Sabres' Brandon Montour: Returning to lineup against Isles
Montour (hand) will suit up versus the Islanders on Saturday.
Montour will make his 2019-20 season debut after suffering a hand injury in the preseason. The Ontario native averaged 21:46 of ice time last year that included 1:23 with the man advantage and should see a similar workload this season, though the emergence of Rasmus Dahlin could limit Montour's power-play opportunities.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.