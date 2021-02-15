Montour (COVID-19 protocols) will be a game-time decision against the Islanders on Monday after coming off the COVID-19 list, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Montour skated with Jake McCabe in what appeared to be the top pairing at the morning skate, so it appears the blueliner will be ready to go, though fantasy players will have to wait until warmups for final confirmation. It will be the Sabres' first game since Jan. 31 against the Devils, so there will no doubt be some rust to shake off for everybody including Montour. In 10 appearances this year, the 26-year-old Ontario native garnered two assists, eight hits and 12 blocks.