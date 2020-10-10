Montour signed a one-year, $3.85 million contract with the Sabres on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Montour was a restricted free agent, and he's taking a bridge deal to become an unrestricted free agent after next season. The 26-year-old doesn't light up the stat sheet, but he consistently logs top-four minutes against some of the opponents' best players. He reached his career-high in points back in the 2017-18 season when he notched 32 points with the Ducks, but he hasn't surpassed 25 points in a season since then. Montour shouldn't be on fantasy radars at this time.