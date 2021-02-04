Montour was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550, all Sabres players and staff are in quarantine until Monday, as Montour was the fourth player placed in the protocol. The 26-year-old has two assists through 10 games this campaign, and he's considered questionable for next Thursday's game against the Capitals.