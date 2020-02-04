Play

Montour (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Montour missed Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets despite taking warmups, and he was able to practice Monday as well. The 25-year-old will re-enter the lineup and could have a heightened role because Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) will sit out.

More News
Our Latest Stories