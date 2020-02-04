Sabres' Brandon Montour: Slated to return Tuesday
Montour (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Montour missed Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets despite taking warmups, and he was able to practice Monday as well. The 25-year-old will re-enter the lineup and could have a heightened role because Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) will sit out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.