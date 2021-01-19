Montour picked up an assist in Monday's victory over the Flyers.
The helper marks Montour's first point of the season. He also had five shots on goal, two PIM, two hits, and three blocks in the contest. Montour has yet to see a second of ice time on the power play, so his fantasy value will be limited until he can earn a role with the man advantage.
