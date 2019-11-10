Sabres' Brandon Montour: Tallies first point
Montour registered an assist in Saturday's loss to Tampa.
Montour is playing in just his third game for the Sabres this season. He picked up his first point of the year by setting up the opening goal of the game. The Sabres don't play again until Nov. 14 as they make their way back from Sweden. Upon returning they'll play four games in six nights, giving Montour plenty of opportunities to get fully back up to speed.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Returning to lineup against Isles•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Eyeing return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Will embark on road trip•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Closing in on return•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Upgraded Sunday•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Won't practice this week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.