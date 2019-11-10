Montour registered an assist in Saturday's loss to Tampa.

Montour is playing in just his third game for the Sabres this season. He picked up his first point of the year by setting up the opening goal of the game. The Sabres don't play again until Nov. 14 as they make their way back from Sweden. Upon returning they'll play four games in six nights, giving Montour plenty of opportunities to get fully back up to speed.