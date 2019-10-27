Sabres' Brandon Montour: Upgraded Sunday
Montour (hand) still resides on injured reserve, but had his status upgraded to day-to-day by the team Sunday.
Montour was slated to miss three weeks from Oct. 9 with the hand injury, and as evidenced by this news, seems to be nearing a return. He still resides on IR so he'll have to be activated for an official return, but the blueliner could play Monday against Arizona. Once cleared, it's unclear who Montour will bump out of the blue-line rotation.
