Sabres' Brandon Montour: Will embark on road trip
Montour (hand) will travel with the team for Friday's game against the Capitals, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Montour dealt with an MCL sprain during the offseason and suffered a hand injury in the preseason, but his season debut appears imminent. It's a positive sign that he'll travel with the group, and it's even more intriguing that he worked on a pairing with Rasmus Dahlin during Wednesday's practice. The 25-year-old blueliner posted 10 points in 20 NHL games last year, and he could be worth keeping an eye on for fantasy purposes if he sticks with Dahlin.
