Sabres' Brandon Montour: Will miss rest of preseason
Montour will miss the rest of Buffalo's preseason schedule due to a hand injury.
The Sabres have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Montour's recovery aside from the fact that he'll be sidelined through Sept. 28 at a minimum. At this point it looks like he's in serious jeopardy of missing the team's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Pittsburgh. Additional details regarding his status should surface prior to that contest.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Back to full health•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: MCL spain•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Officially ruled out for Worlds•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Exits game with injury•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Bound for World Championship•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.