Montour will miss the rest of Buffalo's preseason schedule due to a hand injury.

The Sabres have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Montour's recovery aside from the fact that he'll be sidelined through Sept. 28 at a minimum. At this point it looks like he's in serious jeopardy of missing the team's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Pittsburgh. Additional details regarding his status should surface prior to that contest.