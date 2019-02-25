Montour -- who has been ruled out for Monday's clash with Toronto -- will be in the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday.

Considering Montour made a cross-country trip from Anaheim to Buffalo, it's not a shock to see him being held out Monday, but the team won't wait until he can get a full practice in first and will suit him up versus the Leafs. The puck-moving defenseman figures to bump Matt Hunwick or Nathan Beaulieu from the lineup.