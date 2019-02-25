Sabres' Brandon Montour: Will play Tuesday
Montour -- who has been ruled out for Monday's clash with Toronto -- will be in the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday.
Considering Montour made a cross-country trip from Anaheim to Buffalo, it's not a shock to see him being held out Monday, but the team won't wait until he can get a full practice in first and will suit him up versus the Leafs. The puck-moving defenseman figures to bump Matt Hunwick or Nathan Beaulieu from the lineup.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Needs time to settle in with Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Dealt to Buffalo•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Bags pair of helpers in win•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Cracks scoresheet in loss•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Experiences incredible outing•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Posts goal and assist in SO win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...