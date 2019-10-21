Sabres' Brandon Montour: Won't practice this week
Montour (hand) is progressing but won't return to practice this week, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Montour is at least a week from returning to the lineup, and it looks like he may have to wait until Nov. 1 to get back into the fold. Once he's healthy, it's unsettled who Montour will bump out of the blue-line rotation.
