Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Back in action Wednesday
Guhle (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Senators.
Guhle's presence at practice Tuesday morning was an early signifier of his return, but that's now officially been confirmed. He will pair with Casey Nelson for the contest and could serve as a cheap daily option on the back end as a power-play contributor.
