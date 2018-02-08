Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Back on the ice
Guhle (lower body) is skating on his own but "close" to practicing with the team in Rochester, WGR 550's Paul Hamilton reports.
Guhle will likely stay with AHL Rochester upon returning from injury even though Jake McCabe (thumb) is out for 2-3 weeks. The Sabres are carrying seven healthy defensemen right now with Victor Antipin and Justin Falk rotating in and out, and they'll only call up Guhle if they need a little more speed or -- god forbid -- another defenseman gets injured. Guhle is part of the Sabres' long-term plan and it would not be surprising to see him finish the year with the Sabres, but Rochester is currently fighting for a playoff spot and may need him down the stretch.
More News
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Suffers injury in AHL play•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Redirected to minor league•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Makes season debut Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Recalled from minors•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Riding 20-game hot streak•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Pots four points in return from ankle injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...