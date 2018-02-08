Guhle (lower body) is skating on his own but "close" to practicing with the team in Rochester, WGR 550's Paul Hamilton reports.

Guhle will likely stay with AHL Rochester upon returning from injury even though Jake McCabe (thumb) is out for 2-3 weeks. The Sabres are carrying seven healthy defensemen right now with Victor Antipin and Justin Falk rotating in and out, and they'll only call up Guhle if they need a little more speed or -- god forbid -- another defenseman gets injured. Guhle is part of the Sabres' long-term plan and it would not be surprising to see him finish the year with the Sabres, but Rochester is currently fighting for a playoff spot and may need him down the stretch.