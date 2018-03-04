Guhle was brought up from AHL Rochester on Sunday.

The 20-year-old defenseman has two games played with the NHL club this year, registering a single assist. Guhle has eight goals and 24 points in 47 games at the AHL level this season. He's still a pretty raw prospect so he shouldn't be expected to make much fantasy noise yet.

