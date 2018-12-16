Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Brought up to big club
The Sabres recalled Guhle from AHL Rochester on Sunday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
With Lawrence Pilut (lower body) on injured reserve, the Sabres lifted Guhle for depth. If Nathan Beaulieu (undisclosed) can't go Sunday versus the Bruins, Guhle will slot into the bottom pairing.
