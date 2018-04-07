Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Collects two helpers
Guhle registered two assists through 19:15 of ice time during Friday's 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay.
The 20-year-old defenseman was a second-round pick in the 2015 NHL draft, and he's quickly climbed the ranks to the highest level in his first full professional season. Guhle recorded eight goals and 16 assists through 47 AHL contests, and he's now collected four helpers through 17 games with the Sabres. There's definitely some long-term upside here, but in the majority of fantasy settings, Guhle won't warrant a roster spot to start the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...