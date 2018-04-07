Guhle registered two assists through 19:15 of ice time during Friday's 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 20-year-old defenseman was a second-round pick in the 2015 NHL draft, and he's quickly climbed the ranks to the highest level in his first full professional season. Guhle recorded eight goals and 16 assists through 47 AHL contests, and he's now collected four helpers through 17 games with the Sabres. There's definitely some long-term upside here, but in the majority of fantasy settings, Guhle won't warrant a roster spot to start the 2018-19 campaign.