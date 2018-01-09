Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Makes season debut Tuesday
Guhle will play on the third pairing with Jake McCabe against the Jets on Tuesday, The Buffalo News reports.
A second-round pick in 2015, Guhle will make his Sabres debut this season after playing three games last year as an emergency call-up. The smooth-skating rearguard has been one of AHL Rochester's top players, and he's getting rewarded with Victor Antipin recovering from an illness and Josh Gorges and Justin Falk sitting out. Guhle brings some speed to Buffalo's back end to counter Winnipeg's speed, but he'll likely be sheltered with limited starts in the defensive zone. His stint with the Sabres is expected to be brief, which severely limits his fantasy value.
