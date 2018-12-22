Guhle was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Saturday.

A strong defenseman who can hold his own with or without the puck, Guhle returns to the AHL, picking up where he left off with the Americans. He's bagged 13 goals and 32 assists over 87 minor-league games, but the Sabres simply didn't need eight defensemen on the active roster ahead of Saturday's home clash with the Ducks.