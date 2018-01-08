Guhle was promoted from AHL Rochester on Monday.

Guhle is having a fantastic season in the minors with seven goals and 13 helpers in 35 outings. The 20-year-old has yet to debut for the Sabres this year, having logged three games for the club during the 2016-17 campaign. In order to clear room for the blueliner under the 23-man roster limit, Viktor Antipin (illness) was placed on injured reserve.