Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Redirected to minor league
Guhle was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday.
Guhle looked comfortable following his call-up to the big stage, adding an assist, two PIM, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in split decisions against the Jets and Blue Jackets, respectively. Buffalo now has six days off before hitting the ice again against the Rangers, so it had the easy decision of sending the prospect down to the minors for the time being. Selected in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Guhle is an intriguing dynasty stash in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Makes season debut Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Recalled from minors•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Riding 20-game hot streak•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Pots four points in return from ankle injury•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Sidelined with ankle injury for WHL Prince George•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Sent back to juniors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...