Guhle was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Guhle looked comfortable following his call-up to the big stage, adding an assist, two PIM, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in split decisions against the Jets and Blue Jackets, respectively. Buffalo now has six days off before hitting the ice again against the Rangers, so it had the easy decision of sending the prospect down to the minors for the time being. Selected in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Guhle is an intriguing dynasty stash in the fantasy realm.