Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Sent down to AHL Rochester
Guhle was reassigned to the minors Monday.
Guhle logged a mere 18 games for the Sabres last season, instead spending the majority of the campaign with the Americans, for whom he tallied 26 points in 50 games. The 21-year-old remains a fringe player for Buffalo, but could see the occasional call-up throughout the year.
