Guhle was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Guhle finished the season strong with Buffalo, producing three assists in the last two contests. Overall, the 20-year-old had five assists in 18 games, and he failed to score a goal despite firing 37 shots on net. Guhle will help AHL Rochester in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

