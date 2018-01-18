Guhle has a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports. "Too bad that he suffered a lower body injury his last game but you know he's doing a great job down there," Sabres coach Phil Housley said. "We want him back healthy. If he does come up we don't want to put any pressure on him and put him in a position not to succeed.

Guhle is starting to look like Buffalo's defenseman of the future, but the parent club has been easing him along pretty slowly. The Buffalo defense, however, has played poorly all season and no one seems to know how to score, so we wouldn't be surprised to see Guhle -- currently with AHL Rochester following a recent move down -- get more opportunities as Buffalo starts playing more for next year and beyond. He can't help if he's not healthy, though, so we'll see if the injury turns out to be short term in nature.