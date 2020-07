Murray agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Friday.

After being drafted by the Sabres in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Murray spent the 2019-20 campaign on an AHL-only deal. With the Americans, the 22-year-old winger registered nine goals and 15 helpers in 55 outings. While Murray should get a look during training camp, he figures to start the upcoming season in the minors.