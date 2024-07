Murray signed a one-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Monday.

For the third straight year, Murray has agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres at the start of free agency. Those contracts haven't turned into NHL opportunities, as the 25-year-old winger has logged just two games with Buffalo over the last two seasons. As such, fantasy players should expect Murray to continue serving as a depth piece with AHL Rochester.