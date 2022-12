Murray was sent back down to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Murray didn't play Saturday after he was called up by the Sabres as injury insurance and now will return to the AHL just a day later. The 24-year-old winger has yet to play at the NHL level this season after logging six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games last season. Murray has nine goals and six assists in 22 games with AHL Rochester this season.