Ziemer scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota's 6-5 overtime win over the University of Denver on Saturday.

Ziemer is up to eight goals and 14 points through 17 outings this season. He's over halfway to surpassing his 23-point total from 38 games a year ago. The sophomore winger should continue to show upside with his scoring. The 2024 third-round pick is a Sabres prospect, and he'll likely continue to play a leading role for the Golden Gophers.