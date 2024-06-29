Ziemer was the 71st overall pick by the Sabres in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Minnesota and product of the famed Shattuck St. Mary's program, Ziemer saw his draft stock rise throughout the season. He played a key role (26 goals, 65 points in 59 games) for the US NTDP and served as Team USA's captain at the World U18's, a tournament in which he was brilliant (12 points in seven games). Ziemer has an excellent shot and seemingly always finds himself in the middle of the action. The main drawback on Ziemer is that there isn't a ton of creativity to his game. He's an ideal multi-year college draft-and-stash prospect. Ziemer will stay home and join the Minnesota Golden Gophers this coming fall.