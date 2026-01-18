Ziemer scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota's 3-2 loss to the University of Michigan on Saturday.

Ziemer has 14 goals and eight helpers over 23 appearances this season. He's one point shy of matching his freshman year total, which was 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 38 contests. Ziemer also represented Team USA at the World Junior Championship, compiling a goal and five assists in five tournament games.