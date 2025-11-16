Ziemer scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota's 6-3 win over Long Island University on Saturday.

The Gophers have struggled on the whole this season, but Ziemer has been a bright spot with six goals and five assists over 14 contests. The Sabres prospect is in his sophomore season and is already nearly halfway to matching his 23-point total from 38 outings last year. He was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.