Sabres' C.J. Smith: Cut from camp
Smith was cut from the Sabres' camp Sunday, The Buffalo News reports.
Smith appeared in two games last year after wrapping up his NCAA career, notching an assist and averaged 11:32 TOI per game. The versatile forward is older and more mature than his rookie peers, but still needs more experience in the pros. He'll likely spend the entire season with AHL Rochester and make a run at a roster spot next season.
