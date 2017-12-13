Through 25 games, Smith leads all AHL rookies with 25 points.

Signed as a free agent out of UMass-Lowell, Smith has been one of the many bright spots for AHL Rochester this season. He played two games with the Sabres last year and was cut in training camp, but he's starting to look like a bona fide prospect. Smith is not Buffalo's first option for call ups, but at this rate he should see NHL action before the end of the season. If Buffalo doesn't right the ship soon, they may have to be sellers at trade deadline, which will open up roster spots. Smith will make a run for a full-time roster spot next season.