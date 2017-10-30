Through eight games with AHL Rochester, Smith is the team's leading scorer with six points in eight games.

Signed out of UMass-Lowell this past summer, Smith also sits 11th in rookie scoring in the AHL. He appeared in two games with the Sabres last season after finishing school, and was one of the last cuts from training camp this season. Smith will likely spend most of the season in the AHL as he continues to get comfortable in the pros, but don't rule out a mid-season call-up should the need arise.