Sabres' C.J. Smith: Likely to begin season with AHL Rochester
Smith appeared in two games with the Sabres this past season following three years at UMass-Lowell, but is unlikely to make the big club as he continues to develop, the Olean Times Herald reports.
Smith signed late last season and said former general manager Tim Murray was a "heavy influence" in his decision to join the Sabres, but said he feels "comfortable" with the new management group. Smith played a top-six role at the Prospects Challenge, most recently playing left wing on the first line with top prospect Cliff Pu. Despite being older than most of the team's prospects, Smith still needs time to develop and gain experience, and will likely spend most of his first pro season in the AHL.
