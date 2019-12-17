Sabres' C.J. Smith: Notches three points in AHL action
Smith (knee) scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-0 win over AHL Laval.
Smith was back in action after missing time due to his knee injury. The winger recorded two of his three point on the power play and should continue to see big minutes with the Americans. If he can continue to produce, it likely won't be long before Smith earns a call-up to Buffalo.
